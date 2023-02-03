BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Trading Up 1.1% This Week (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $23,338.46 or 1.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $157.70 million and approximately $48.61 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00048468 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029530 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00019377 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004198 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00222625 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002781 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 23,540.26705085 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $49,275,344.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

