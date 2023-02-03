Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Price Reaches $0.42 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 39.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded up 39.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and approximately $103.84 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

