BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HYT traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 558,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,915. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYT. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.