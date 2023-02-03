BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0804 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 67,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,090. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

