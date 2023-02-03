BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 1st

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Price Performance

Shares of BTA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 18,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,521. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $12.66.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTA. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 109,687 shares during the period.

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

