BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BLE stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.99. 128,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,943. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth about $4,295,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth $1,037,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 102.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 73,027 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

