BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance

MUJ stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 93,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,638. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $14.54.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 60,508 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 27.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.