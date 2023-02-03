BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. 20,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,482. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 99,061 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 49,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 27,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 17.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

