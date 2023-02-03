BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.17. 190,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,036. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniVest Fund (MVF)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.