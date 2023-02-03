BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.17. 190,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,036. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth $92,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 105.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

