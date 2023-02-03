BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance
Shares of MQY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.39. The company had a trading volume of 219,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,747. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
