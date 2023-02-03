BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BBN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.06. 136,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,151. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $23.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBN. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

