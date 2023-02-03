BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

BUI traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 46,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,687. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $25.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,839 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

