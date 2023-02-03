BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of BHV stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. 1,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,989. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $21.47.

Get BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust operates as closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Virginia personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

Featured Stories

