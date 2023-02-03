Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $113.10 Average PT from Analysts

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.10.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Block to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Block to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $2,206,444.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,305,865.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,444.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,305,865.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,717 shares of company stock worth $18,883,181 over the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Block by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,425 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after buying an additional 1,179,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Block by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,667,000 after acquiring an additional 686,870 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,490,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,541,000 after acquiring an additional 132,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Block by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 796,675 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ stock opened at $88.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.55. The stock has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.06, a PEG ratio of 69.70 and a beta of 2.33.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Research analysts expect that Block will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

