BlueArk (BRK) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BlueArk has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,421.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.70 or 0.00587961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00185957 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00052606 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00063598 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000769 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001128 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

