Bluzelle (BLZ) Price Tops $0.0930 on Exchanges

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. One Bluzelle token can currently be bought for about $0.0930 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $31.72 million and $64.22 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.48 or 0.00424738 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,785.58 or 0.28970425 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.54 or 0.00467078 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,999,974 tokens. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bluzelle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases.Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

