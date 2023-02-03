Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $77.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.09% from the stock’s previous close.

BYD has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lowered Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Roth Capital started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.87.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.76. 311,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,108. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $976,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,905 shares in the company, valued at $24,211,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $2,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,694,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,384,179.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $976,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,211,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,286 shares of company stock worth $27,719,575 in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 62.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 200.8% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 240.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 19,409 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 90.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

