Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires 6,825 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $15,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TRV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.14. The stock had a trading volume of 275,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,969 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,008 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

