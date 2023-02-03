Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires 7,147 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,323 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,934. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $132.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

