Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,119 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Cummins by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $257.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,600. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.80. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $257.54. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,113.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,113.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,949 shares of company stock worth $21,165,782 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cummins

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

