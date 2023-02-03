Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $13.94 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,643 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,255,000 after buying an additional 16,552,773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,335,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,238,000 after purchasing an additional 342,324 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,997,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,548,000 after purchasing an additional 373,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.8% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,767,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $47.54. 3,350,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,244,170. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average of $43.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

