Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Lowers Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. World Wrestling Entertainment comprises 1.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $20,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WWE shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WWE traded up $4.12 on Friday, reaching $89.43. 595,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.15. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.64% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

