Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,033 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,177 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% in the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Family Trust lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 1,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $6.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.07. The company had a trading volume of 781,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,566. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $340.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $367.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

