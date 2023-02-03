Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.79.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.11. 477,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $356.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

