Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.5% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $25,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 898,976 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 305.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 496,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,819,000 after purchasing an additional 373,668 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,152,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,705,000 after purchasing an additional 320,937 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.11.

Shares of LLY traded up $7.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $337.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.