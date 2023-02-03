Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €86.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been given a €86.00 ($93.48) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($107.61) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($88.04) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($106.52) price target on Brenntag in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays set a €84.00 ($91.30) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($86.96) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Brenntag Trading Up 3.6 %

BNR traded up €2.50 ($2.72) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €71.22 ($77.41). The company had a trading volume of 488,582 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €63.17 and its 200 day moving average price is €64.32. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($46.80) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($61.14).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

