Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Receives $18.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.50 price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Institutional Trading of Bridge Investment Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE BRDG opened at $14.89 on Friday. Bridge Investment Group has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $435.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is 72.97%.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

