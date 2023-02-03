Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.74 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Brinker International updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.90 EPS.

Brinker International Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Brinker International stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.87. The stock had a trading volume of 55,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,164. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.34. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $44.03.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 468.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 255.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 67,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brinker International Company Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brinker International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brinker International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.06.

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.