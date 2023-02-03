Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.95-8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.95-$8.25 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.45. 10,203,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,643,127. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 74.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,337,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,300,000 after acquiring an additional 45,369 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22,889.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 98,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 97,737 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,093,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

