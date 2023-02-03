Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Posts Earnings Results

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol-Myers Squibb updated its FY23 guidance to $7.95-8.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.95-$8.25 EPS.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.2 %
BMY traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $73.63. 4,804,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,408,393. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $81.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.59. The company has a market cap of $156.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.27%.
Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,062.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.87.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.