British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,114 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco makes up approximately 0.7% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 129,804 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 398,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 25,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,124,000. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.96. 1,269,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,587. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.47. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

