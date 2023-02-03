British Land (LON:BLND) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $409.65

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 409.65 ($5.06) and traded as high as GBX 449.70 ($5.55). British Land shares last traded at GBX 446.60 ($5.52), with a volume of 3,086,771 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.67) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
British Land Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 776.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 412.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 410.08.
British Land Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at British Land
In other British Land news, insider Mark Aedy bought 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 394 ($4.87) per share, for a total transaction of £7,560.86 ($9,337.85). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,990 shares of company stock worth $785,784.
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.
See Also
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.