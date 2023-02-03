British Land (LON:BLND) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $409.65

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 409.65 ($5.06) and traded as high as GBX 449.70 ($5.55). British Land shares last traded at GBX 446.60 ($5.52), with a volume of 3,086,771 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.67) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

British Land Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 776.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 412.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 410.08.

British Land Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at British Land

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

In other British Land news, insider Mark Aedy bought 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 394 ($4.87) per share, for a total transaction of £7,560.86 ($9,337.85). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,990 shares of company stock worth $785,784.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

