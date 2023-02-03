Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.91-7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05-6.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.91-$7.17 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.58. The company had a trading volume of 726,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.22. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 65.91%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

