Brokerages Set Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Price Target at $45.00

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fraport from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fraport from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fraport from €45.00 ($48.91) to €47.00 ($51.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fraport from €48.00 ($52.17) to €50.00 ($54.35) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fraport in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Get Fraport alerts:

Fraport Stock Performance

Shares of Fraport stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31. Fraport has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.