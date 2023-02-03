Brokerages Set Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Target Price at $193.40

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on REMYY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €325.00 ($353.26) to €257.00 ($279.35) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €190.00 ($206.52) to €155.00 ($168.48) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

