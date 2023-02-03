BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their target price on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.90.

BRP Price Performance

DOOO opened at $88.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $90.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.20.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.95. BRP had a negative return on equity of 2,046.73% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. BRP’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BRP by 17.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in BRP by 13.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 227,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,863,000 after acquiring an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BRP by 111.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in BRP in the third quarter worth $1,864,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BRP in the second quarter worth $5,848,000. 27.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

See Also

