BRR OpCo LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BRR OpCo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,920 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,133,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,697,715. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $141.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

