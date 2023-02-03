Bull Street Advisors LLC Sells 750 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 75,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.65. 1,053,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,355. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.30. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $36.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

