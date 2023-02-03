Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Raised to $27.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.39.

Bumble Price Performance

BMBL stock opened at $27.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Bumble has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 174.13 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.89 million. Bumble had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 0.67%. On average, analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bumble by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Bumble by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Bumble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

