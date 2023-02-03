Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $120.67 Million

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0573 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a market cap of $120.67 million and approximately $39.19 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Business Platform Tomato Coin

Business Platform Tomato Coin’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official website is bptckr.com. The official message board for Business Platform Tomato Coin is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato.

Buying and Selling Business Platform Tomato Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Platform Tomato Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Business Platform Tomato Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Business Platform Tomato Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

