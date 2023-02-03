C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on CHRW. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.65.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $104.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.54.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
