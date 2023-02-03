C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CHRW. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.65.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $104.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.54.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 49.97% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.