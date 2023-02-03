C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.06. 12,711,968 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 7,061,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.
C3.ai Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About C3.ai
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
Further Reading
