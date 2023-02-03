Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.71

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.71 and traded as high as $12.53. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 137,149 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%.
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
