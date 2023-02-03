Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.71

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.71 and traded as high as $12.53. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 137,149 shares changing hands.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 9,396.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000.

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

