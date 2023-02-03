Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

CCD traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,432. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

