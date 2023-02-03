Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
CCD traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,432. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.