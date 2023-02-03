Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Director Sells $47,319.87 in Stock

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 121,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $47,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Down 50.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $876,600.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 496,100 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CALA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

