Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Director Sells $47,319.87 in Stock

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 121,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $47,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Calithera Biosciences Stock Down 50.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $876,600.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.06.
Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CALA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
