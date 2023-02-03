Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $9.56 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for 1.0% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $302,630,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,978,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,045,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,944,000 after buying an additional 170,299 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of MCK stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $366.71. 137,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $260.73 and a one year high of $401.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $378.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.67.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 237.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).
