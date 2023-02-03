Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $9.56 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for 1.0% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $302,630,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,978,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,045,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,944,000 after buying an additional 170,299 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McKesson Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.30.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $366.71. 137,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $260.73 and a one year high of $401.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $378.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 237.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.