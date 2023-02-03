Camden Capital LLC Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 0.7% of Camden Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 54,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,276,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,385,439. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.59. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $156.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 74.27%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

