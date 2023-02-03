Camden Capital LLC Has $26.53 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Camden Capital LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 6.2% of Camden Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.52. 10,540,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,713,600. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.43. The company has a market cap of $463.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

