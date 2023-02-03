Camden Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $178,000.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of BUG traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.39. 144,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,339. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $32.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend
