Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.75.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.68. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.51.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 343.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 1875.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 14,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $666,598.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,777.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,087. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.